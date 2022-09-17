Kandi Burruss Teases ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 15 – The Hamden Journal

Kandi Burruss has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since joining the Bravo franchise for its second season. With Season 15 ahead, the Grammy-award winner is teasing she’s returning which would make her the longest-running housewife across all franchises.

While making an appearance on Amazon Live, Burruss was asked about her seat at the Season 14 reunion. There’s an assumption by fans that the housewives sitting right next to host Andy Cohen are the top stars of the show. Burruss explained that “the seat next to Andy is not about who has the most seniority or who’s making the most coin or who’s the most important, it’s about who was in the most mess that particular season.”

For the RHOA Season 14 reunion, it was Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield who got the honor of sitting at the top of their respective sofas next to Cohen. Burruss also noted that there was a particular comment claiming that because she was on the opposite side of Cohen she was “at the end of the road” which meant “that she must not be coming back” for Season 15.

“First of all, I was at the end the season before. Did you not see me back last season, Season 14? And guess what? You will see back for Season 15. We’re starting again soon. So get sick of me, you’re going to be sick of me,” she clarified.

The Hamden Journal has reached out to Bravo for comment regarding RHOA Season 15 and will update as soon as we hear back.

Burruss joined the Atlanta-based franchise in Season 2 and has held a peach uninterrupted for 13 seasons. If Burruss does return for the new season of RHOA, she would become the longest-serving housewife in the Bravoverse holding the title for 14 seasons.

Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County held her orange for 13 seasons but was demoted to a “friend” role in Season 14 before not being asked back for Season 15.

The only other housewife that could give Burruss a run for longest-serving housewife is Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City. Singer held an apple for 13 seasons since the show’s premiere in 2008. However, following Season 13, RHONY has been put on pause and the future of the franchise and its cast members is unknown as of now.