Kamala Harris’s staff revolt over quality of food on Air Force Two

Air Force Two – Ericky Boniphace/AFP

Staffers working for Kamala Harris are revolting over the inferior quality of lunches on Air Force Two, the vice president’s plane.

It comes after news emerged that their counterparts in the president’s office, who travel on Air Force One, are served filet mignon and other hot delicacies on gold-rimmed plates, accompanied by cold beers.

Ms Harris’s staff say they get soggy sandwiches in brown paper bags – and no booze.

“It’s a little more Southwest Airlines than Four Seasons,” a former staffer told Politico, describing it as “horrible slop.”

Some apparently don’t eat the meals at all. It’s a source of discontent for some of her aides who are required to travel frequently.

The president waving from the door of Air Force One – Jess Rapfogel/AP

A White House official said there have been campaigns for the breakfast pizza, which is apparently considered the best morning item, to make a regular appearance.

But even those who travel with the president in the superior comfort of Air Force One aren’t happy. Their meals might be more sophisticated – but they have to pay for them, and it’s not possible to opt out.

That’s a problem for junior staffers, who can run up hundreds of dollars of food bills a year while on work trips.

One former staff member estimated that frequent travellers could end up forking out $1,000 (£810) a year in meals while travelling on Air Force One. “It’s really hard to pay off on any junior staffer’s salary,” they said – although, they conceded, the food is “truly incredible.”

Meanwhile, those on Air Force Two will still have to make do with cold pasta salads and water.