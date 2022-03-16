Kamala Harris tweet mistakenly suggests Ukraine is part of NATO

A now-deleted tweet from Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday that the US was supporting Ukraine against invading Russian forces “in defense of the NATO alliance” — wrongly indicating that Ukraine was a member of the 30-nation bloc.

“When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security,” read the tweet from @KamalaHarris, which was preserved in a screenshot taken by the WayBack Machine internet archive. “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

The tweet was originally posted around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. A second, nearly identical tweet was posted almost an hour later around 9:20 pm.

“When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security,” the new tweet read. “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people and in defense of the NATO alliance.”

The corrected tweet was posted nearly an hour after the original tweet went up. Courtesy of @kamalaharris

The only difference between the two posts is the added word “and” in the second sentence, clarifying that the US supports Ukraine and the NATO alliance.

The language of both posts was taken from remarks the vice president made over the weekend during the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

“Russia’s invasion threatens not just Ukraine’s democracy, it threatens democracy and security across Europe,” Harris said at the time. “And by extension, when democracy is threatened anywhere, it threatens us all. And the ocean that separates us will not leave us untouched by this aggression.

“So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO Alliance.”

Harris met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland March 10. SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The White House later added the word “and” to the transcript in brackets, attempting to indicate that the vice president intended to say the word but inadvertently omitted it.

A spokesperson for the vice president’s office told Fox News on Wednesday that the @KamalaHarris account is controlled by the Democratic National Committee. The DNC later told the outlet that the word was “omitted by accident, so we took it down and reported with the correct remarks.”

Before the post was taken down, many on social media called out the error, with at least one calling it “stupid” and “dangerous.”

“This is the Vice President of the United States, sent [to] defuse what could be WWIII – including nukes – and she does not know the most basic facts about the situation,” tweeted former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden “This is as dangerous as it is stupid.”

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, though Russia used Kyiv’s purported ambition to join the alliance as a justification for its brutal invasion that began Feb. 24.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to admit defeat in his attempt to join the alliance, saying “It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO; we understand this. For years we heard about the apparently open door, but have already also heard that we will not enter there, and these are truths and must be acknowledged.”

Harris reportedly does not manage the Twitter account, but rather the Democratic National Committee. Leigh Vogel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris and Duda hold a press conference in Warsaw, Poland. JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

However, some observers believe Moscow will use the initial statement from the Harris account as confirmation of their worst suspicions.

“The Russians already believe that Ukraine already has one foot in NATO,” former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News. “This is why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin launched an attack on Ukraine at this time. Russia views NATO and the US as its top security threat because it’s a military alliance, which has been broadening its membership to include former Soviet states.”

Ahead of Putin’s invasion, the US and NATO repeatedly refused his demand to block Ukraine from ever joining the alliance, citing its policy of welcoming any nation that wished to join and met certain criteria.