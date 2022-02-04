Kamala Harris speechwriter joins list of resigning staffers

The staff exodus from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office continues – as the head of her speechwriting team readies to jump ship at the end of the month.

A White House official told Fox News that Kate Childs Graham “is leaving the office, but not the family. The vice president is grateful for her service to the administration.

“We are excited for her next step,” the official added.

Graham is the latest staffer to depart amid complaints of low morale, even though the veep recently tabbed a new communications director, veteran Democratic aide Jamal Simmons, to try to course-correct her office’s messaging in 2022.

Former communications director Ashley Etienne departed last year to pursue “other opportunities.”

Symone Sanders, who served as a Harris adviser and chief spokeswoman, also recently departed without announcing a new job.

Harris is reportedly ‘excited’ for the speechwriter’s next step. AP

And Vincent Evans, Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, quit to take on a role on Capitol Hill.

Harris faced a glut of bad press in her first year as VP, undermining her potential bid to be the first female president.

Her staff reportedly are frustrated that President Biden handed her tough assignments, such as reducing illegal immigration from Central America.

But Harris also has been described as a “bully” in a report that branded her as the “common denominator” behind the departure of high-level staffers.

Graham is the latest staffer to depart amid complaints of low morale on the Vice President’s team. LinkedIn / Kate Childs Graham

Her allegedly “soul-destroying” management style was revealed by staffers to the Washington Post just days after Sanders announced her departure.

“Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have [them] pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons?” former Harris aide Gil Duran told the paper.

One former staffer claimed the vice president fails to read briefing materials, then lashes out at others when she’s unprepared.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has claimed at the time that the exodus from Harris’ office was “natural” and “a very positive thing.”

“Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding but it’s also grueling and exhausting,” she said during a press briefing.

“If you look at past precedent, it’s natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years and that is applicable to many of these individuals,” she said.