Kamala Harris slammed over photo during abortion protests

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing backlash after posting a “tone deaf” photo of her vowing to fight for abortion rights — as she watched coverage of the nationwide Roe v. Wade protests unfold from Air Force 2.

Harris posted the photo on her official Twitter page Friday night as activists took to the streets after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling.

“I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together,” the Veep tweeted.

The fallout was swift with many accusing Harris of being out-of-touch and others saying her message was the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers” — the noncommittal message often given by lawmakers in the wake of a mass shooting.

Kamala Harris had posted the photo on her official Twitter page as pro-choice activists took to the streets after the overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday Stephen Yang

“Um. 36,000 feet above everything, watching on a big ass TV in a private plane, and the message is ‘we’re in this together’? I’m not sure you guys get where the rest of us are at right now,” Joan McCarter, a politics writer for liberal outlet Daily Kos, tweeted.

“Could you be specific? Like, *how* are you fighting? Describe the tactics, explain the policy, give us the rundown,” New York Magazine reporter Hillary Kelly added.

Freelance reporter Trent Reinsmith tweeted: “So, more or less, “thoughts and prayers…”

The editor of left-leaning outlet Discourse Blog, Jack Mirkinson, also wrote: “You could try and try but you would not invent a more cutting visual metaphor for the democrats’ total detachment from the abortion fight than this.”

Meanwhile, others called for Harris to delete the post and for the strategist who approved it to be fired.

“Who was the strategist that decided a photo op on a taxpayer funded private plane both physically and metaphorically above the people watching pensively while not demonstrating action was a good idea?” Imani Barbarin tweeted.

“Not VP Kamala Harris watching the erosion of #RoeVsWade from her plane, at a distance. Whoever thought this was good photo-op needs to be fired immediately. This is literally the embodiment of thoughts and prayers,” Writer and activist Anna Gifty fumed.

Podcaster Kendall Rae simply wrote: “Just delete this honestly.”