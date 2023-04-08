Kamala Harris ripped for meeting expelled Tenn. Dems -- and not mass shooting victims

Conservatives blasted Vice President Kamala Harris’ surprise trip to Tennessee Friday to meet with the expelled Democratic lawmakers — while appearing to snub the victims of the Nashville mass shooting they were ousted for protesting.

The Veep took a last-minute trip to the Tennessee capital Friday to meet with two state lawmakers who were expelled from the General Assembly for protesting in favor of gun control in the wake of the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that left six dead, including three children.

Harris privately met with ousted Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson — as well as Rep. Gloria Johnson, who avoided expulsion by just one vote, CNN reported.

She also met with advocates and the entire Democratic Tennessee state caucus — but notably did not visit the victims and families of the deadly school shooting, sparking intense outrage from critics.

“Kamala Harris isn’t going to Tennessee to meet with the families of those who died in the horrific shooting,” political commentator Dan Eberhart tweeted Friday.

“She’s going there to meet with Democrats who are upset over facing consequences for their actions.”





Kamala Harris blasted Tennessee Republicans during a speech at Fisk University chapel in Nashville on Friday. REUTERS

Actor Rob Schneider also took issue with Harris’ visit, saying the trip “reveals herself.”

“She visits when 3 Dem legislators are kicked out or censured by Tennessee legislature. But she doesn’t visit when 3 Nine Year Old Children are murdered…” the “Hot Chick” star tweeted.

Prominent conservative lawyer Jenna Ellis accused Harris of dismissing the victims.

“They’ve dismissed the real victims of this tragedy almost as badly as they did East Palestine, OH,” she tweeted.

A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment to The Post on why she was unable to meet with victims of the tragedy, where a transgender shooter opened fire inside the private Christian elementary school where she once attended.

Attempts to reach The Covenant School were unsuccessful. The school is currently out for Easter Break.





Former Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson was expelled from the state General Assembly on Thursday. REUTERS

During her visit, Harris also delivered a fiery speech at the Fisk University chapel, in which she condemned Tennessee Republicans for stifling free speech by removing their opponents from the legislature.

“It wasn’t about the three of these leaders. It was about who they were representing. It’s about whose voices they were channeling! Understand that!” she emphasized in her impassioned remarks.

“And is that not what a democracy allows? A democracy says you don’t silence the people! You do not stifle the people!” she continued, raising her voice.

“You don’t turn off their microphones when they’re speaking about the importance of life and liberty!”





Representative Justin Jones embraces Rep. Gloria Johnson ahead of an address of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Fisk Memorial Chapel on Friday. REUTERS

Critics, too, were quick to blast the emotional speech as hypocritical — noting the Democrats’ suppression of The Post’s bombshell Hunter Biden laptop report ahead of the 2020 election.

“Then why was the Hunter Biden laptop story silenced?” asked immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken.

Three children and three staffers were gunned down by 28-year-old Audrey Hale during a 14-minute shooting spree on March 27.

Hale was shot and killed at the scene by two police officers.

Days later, hundreds rallied for gun reform at a protest that spilled into the state capitol building, led by Reps Jones, Pearson, and Johnson.





Conservatives criticized Harris for not meeting with victims and families of the Covenant School shooting that left six people dead. REUTERS

On Thursday, Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to expel Jones and Pearson.

On Friday, President Biden invited the three Tennessee Democrats to The White House.

“Earlier today, I spoke to Reps. Jones, Pearson, and Johnson to thank them for their leadership and courage in the face of a blatant disregard of our nation’s democratic values,” Biden wrote in an Instagram post Friday, in which he shared an image of himself on a video call with the three.