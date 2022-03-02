Kamala Harris’ reaction to Biden’s ‘Iranian’ gaffe

President Biden couldn’t avoid a major gaffe during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, as he mixed up the words “Ukrainian” and “Iranian” early in his speech — to the apparent mortification of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Toward the end of his remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden intoned: “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”

President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address. Jim Lo Scalzo

Harris, who was sitting behind the president on the speaker’s rostrum, appeared to mouth the word “Ukrainian” through clenched teeth as Biden plowed ahead with his remarks. He did not mention Iran again.

The moment was not missed on social media.

“LMFAO Kamala appears to mouth ‘Ukrainian’ when Joe Biden said Iranian,” journalist Greg Price said on Twitter.

“Kamala Harris appears to silently correct Biden’s ‘Iranian’ gaffe by mouthing ‘Ukrainian,’” another wrote.

Another Twitter user commented: “Biden doesn’t even know who Russia is invading. ‘Iranian’?? Kamala even looked Embarrassed and mouthed ‘Ukrainian…’”

Earlier in Biden’s address, the president lauded the Ukrainian people’s resolve and bravery in the face of the week-long invasion, and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “badly miscalculated” before attacking his neighbor.

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over,” Biden said. “Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

After recognizing Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, who watched the speech in the House chamber as a guest of first lady Jill Biden, the president said that while Putin “may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.

“And a proud Ukrainian people, who have known 30 years of independence, have repeatedly shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards,” he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Harris was mocked herself earlier for an appearance on the syndicated “Morning Hustle” radio program, where she was asked to explain the conflict “in layman’s terms for people who don’t understand what’s going on and how can this directly affect the people of the United States?”

It was unclear what the veep said, but viewers noted she appeared to be mouthing “Ukrainian.” Fox News

Harris arrives for the State of the Union. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi speak before Biden’s address. SAUL LOEB

Speaking slowly, Harris said, “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe.”

“It exists next to another country called Russia,” she continued. “Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the deaths of more than 2,000 civilians, according to Kyiv’s emergency service, and hundreds of thousands have fled the country.