Kamala Harris ‘never believed’ justices about Roe v. Wade views

Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a question about whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch should be impeached because of claims they misled senators about their views on Roe v. Wade, but acknowledged she “never believed them” when they testified at their confirmation hearings.

Harris, serving as a Democratic senator from California, questioned Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing in September 2018 and voted against Gorsuch in April 2017.

​”I start from the point of experience of having served in the Senate. I never believed them. I didn’t believe them. It’s why I voted against,” ​Harris told CBS News in a snippet of an interview scheduled to air Sunday on “Face the Nation.”​

The vice president did not say whether the two appointees of former President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Critics of the Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 landmark case that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion ​have suggested that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch be impeached because they misled the senators about their views on long-standing precedents like Roe v. Wade.​

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed Democratic leadership thought Roe v. Wade was a “settled” law. CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris defended her decision of voting against Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in April 2017. Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Kavanaugh ​and Gorsuch ​voted along with Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett​ in the ruling issued on June 24​ to strike down Roe v. Wade.

She also defended Democrats from criticism from some inside the party that lawmakers should have codified Roe v. Wade when they had majorities in Congress. ​

Harris said Democrats believed it was “settled” law.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not mention Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during her interview with CBS. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with state legislators about protecting reproductive rights in the White House on July 8, 2022. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

“I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believed that certain issues are just settled,” she said. “Certain issues are just settled.”