Kamala Harris mocked for saying US is ‘moving again’ during I-95 jam

Twitter pounced on Vice President Kamala Harris after she tweeted about the US “moving again” as hundreds of people were stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

A tweet Tuesday from Harris’ official VP account praised the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package. At the same time, a snowstorm walloped the region, causing a tractor-trailer pileup that had people stuck in the cars on I-95 overnight.

“Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again,” Harris’ tweet said. “That’s what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving.”

“Well, except for I-95 in VA,” one Twitter user wrote, echoing a common snarky response from commenters.

Harris’s tweet was in reference to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package. Twitter

In reply to the Harris tweet, many users submitted photos of the logjam on the highway. AP

“Out of all the days to say this, today is the funniest,” another said.

Many posted news articles that showed photos of stopped, snow-covered cars on the Virginia highway or that tagged Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat who was among those stranded in the winter carnage.

Kaine had tweeted from inside his car when his normally two-hour commute turned into a day-long trek.

Twitter users called out Kamala Harris for the tweet about the spending bill. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Kaine was among those who was stranded in the winter storm. AP

The road was slammed by snow and a truck pileup. Getty Images

Interstate 95 was backed up for about a 50-mile stretch. WJLA via Reuters

“Update: I’ve been on the road for 27 hours,” Kaine wrote on Tuesday afternoon before the roadway reopened.

Many blamed Harris’ timing on her staff having scheduled the tweet prior to the widely publicized traffic nightmare.

“Love ya Madam VP,” one person tweeted with a video of actress Kristen Bell cringing. “But u need to talk to your soc media coordinator. Really subpar timing.”