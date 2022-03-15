Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Tests Positive For Covid-19 – The Hamden Journal

After keeping the circle and the safety protocols tight for over a year, the top levels of the White House has tested positive for Covid-19.

Following an outside AmeriCorps event earlier today, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has a positive result this afternoon.

The news promptly saw Vice President Kamala Harris drop out of an unmasked event with President Joe Biden at the Executive Mansion. Up until today neither the President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden nor the Second Family had tested positive for the virus that has ravaged America and the world the past two years.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19,” said a brief statement from the Veep’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”

The call to pulled the VP from the Pay Equity Day event with POTUS was clearly made at the last minute as there was still a chair on stage for her for the 6 PM RT ceremony in a packed East Room. Previously on Tuesday, the Vice President had stood with the President at the White House as he signed the Bipartisan Government Funding Bill. After that, she hosted an Equal Pay Day summit on what was shaping up to be a back-to-back day for the VP.

As America learned this weekend that former President Barack Obama tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, indications from the White House Tuesday are that both POTUS and FLOTUS have tested negative in recent days.

Though a number of senior White House officials have tested positive for Covid-19 since Biden and Harris took off in January 2021, this is the third time the VP has been just that little bit too close for comfort to an exposure over the past year.

In September 2021, Harris was moments away from stepping on stage for a taping of The View when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled off due to getting positive test results on the set. The VP was moved to another location to do the interview remotely. Three months later, Harris was in an exposed situation after spending most of a December day with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus. In both cases, like POTUS who had a similar scenario with another staffer, the Vice President tested negative.

