Kamala Harris echoes Jimmy Carter, blames American ‘malaise’ for Biden’s woes

Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged a “level of malaise” among Americans — and channeled one of the lowest moments of Jimmy Carter’s presidency — in an interview this week.

“I fully appreciate that there is a level of malaise,” Harris said Thursday during an appearance on “PBS Newshour,” in answer to a question about why President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda has stalled.

Harris sought to link Americans’ fatigue with the ongoing COVID crisis to Biden’s sinking poll numbers amid rising inflation and high energy costs.

“We’re two years into this thing, you know,” Harris told anchor Judy Woodruff. “People – we want to get back to normal, we all do.”

Critics quickly seized on the comment, which harked back to Carter’s so-called “malaise speech” of July 1979 — a disastrous address that blamed Americans for the economic woes that had sparked widespread anger against his administration.

“Jimmy Carter 2.0,” Fox News commentator Michael Tammero noted on Twitter.

Carter’s speech, which presaged his electoral trouncing by Ronald Reagan one year later, has made the term “malaise” a taboo word among American politicians.

Harris’s comment aired just hours after she provoked outrage for a speech at the US Capitol equating the Jan. 6 riot there to some of the most harrowing and deadly days in American history, including the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.