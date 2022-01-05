Kamala Harris aide Vincent Evans quits for Capitol Hill job

Yet another Kamala Harris aide has joined the exodus of staffers leaving the vice president’s office amid claims of turmoil and dysfunction.

Vincent Evans, the veep’s deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has quit to take on a role on Capitol Hill, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Evans is departing the VP’s office to join the Congressional Black Caucus, which is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and advocates for minorities.

He is the latest Harris staffer to resign amid claims of tension in her office — including one blistering report last month that described her as a “bully” who dishes out “soul-destroying criticism.”

But despite those reports, a source close to Evans told CNBC he was still on good terms with Harris and claimed the resignation wasn’t linked to previous departures.

“I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Evans said in a statement to the network.

Vincent Evans will join the Congressional Black Caucus. Twitter/@VinceEvans

“I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country.”

Evans worked with Harris’ team in the lead up to the 2020 election and during the presidential transition.

Harris’ chief spokesperson and longtime aide Symone Sanders departed last month, as did communications director Ashley Etienne. Director of press operations Peter Velz also resigned.

Vincent Evans worked with then-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ team in the lead up to the 2020 election and during the presidential transition. Adam Schultz/Biden for President

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed at the time that the exodus from Harris’ office was “natural” and “a very positive thing.”

“Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding but it’s also grueling and exhausting,” she said during a press briefing.

“If you look at past precedent, it’s natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years and that is applicable to many of these individuals.”