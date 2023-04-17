Kaley Cuoco’s newborn daughter’s expression is priceless after first bath

Bath time!

New mom Kaley Cuoco posted a sweet photo of daughter Matilda after her first bath.

“When your first official bath gets you quite cheeky,” Cuoco captioned a photo of her holding Matilda in a hooded blanket April 16 on her Instagram story.

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter, Matilda, has first bath (@kaleycuoco via Instagram)

The “Big Bang Theory” star, 37, and her boyfriend, “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey, 40, welcomed Matilda on March 30.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she captioned her Instagram post announcing the news. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.”

Since then, the “Flight Attendant” star has been busy showing off her new bundle of joy.

On April 5, she shared a photo of Matilda in a pink blanket. A few days later, she posted some images of her daughter dressed for Easter. On April 14, Cuoco posted pictures of Matilda wearing a onesie with sheep on it.

Cuoco announced last October that she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 … beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating last year. Cuoco said she and Pelphrey have the same manager, who set them up.

“We met at the ‘Ozark’ premiere (in April), and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight,” she told USA Today last May.

“We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together,” she added.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com