Kaley Cuoco Time-Travels to Turn Pete Davidson Into Her Perfect Man in Peacock Rom-Com

Peacock’s Meet Cute presents a classic New York love story (with a time-travel twist).

Streaming Wednesday, Sept. 21, the romantic comedy tells the story of Kaley Cuoco’s Shiela and Pete Davidson’s Gary. When they first meet, “it’s love at first sight… until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all,” according to the film’s official logline. “Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”

More from TVLine

The above trailer — which, fair warning, gives away quite a bit — not only reveals Shiela’s unique mode of time travel, but her solution for dealing with past versions of herself. Let’s just say Marty McFly would never.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn,” director Alex Lehmann said in a statement. “Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

With The Flight Attendant‘s next takeoff currently in limbo, Cuoco recently signed on for a comedic thriller at Peacock. She also is developing a limited series about Doris Day, in which she would also star as the entertainment icon.

Davidson, who in May announced his exit from SNL after eight seasons, is due to play a heightened, Curb Your Enthusiasm-like version of himself in a comedy — also for Peacock. He also recurs on ABC’s The Rookie as Nathan Fillion’s TV half-brother.

Will you be streaming Meet Cute? Scroll down for additional first-look photos, then hit the comments with your reactions to the trailer.

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.