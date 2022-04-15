Kaley Cuoco Says Kate Hudson Beat Her Out For ‘Knives Out’ Sequel – The Hamden Journal

Even as the second season of The Flight Attendant — an HBO Max show Kaley Cuoco not only stars in but produces — is about to drop, the actress opened up this week to Glamour magazine about one part that got away.

Cuoco was asked if there was ever a role she wanted that she couldn’t get, even after her success on The Big Bang Theory.

“Oh, yes. It was actually quite recent. It was the sequel for Knives Out,” she told the magazine. “And I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it.

“I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great.”

But Cuoco didn’t stay down for long. The very next day, she said, she got a call about

Meet Cute,” the film she shot with Pete Davidson last year. She didn’t want to read the script, but finally gave in.

“And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] Knives. I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out.”

Plus, she said, “maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”