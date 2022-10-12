Kaley Cuoco reveals she was pregnant on set of ‘Role Model’ and on the Emmys red carpet

Kaley Cuoco is sharing some unseen moments from her first trimester after announcing her pregnancy.

The Big Bang Theory alum and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey both took to social media on Tuesday to share the news that they’re expecting their first child together, a girl. One day later, Cuoco revealed she was “horribly sick” at the beginning of the pregnancy, while managing to keep it under wraps on set and even on the red carpet.

“Remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick,” she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her and her body double on the set of Role Model. “You had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me.”

While the actress, 36, made sure to conceal her baby bump on set, it seemed that there was no hiding her pregnancy as a result of the illness she experienced. She also shared a photo of herself lying down on set, writing, “This was every day between setups” with an emoji of a nauseous face.

Cuoco shared a photo of her growing belly. (Photo: Instagram)

Nevertheless, the expectant mother also had some sweet moments to share from the early days of pregnancy, including when she introduced her growing baby bump to her horse. Cuoco also relied on friends and her beau to cater to her cravings, referencing a three-day “Subway sandwich craze” and a tuna sandwich that Pelphrey found for her while in Denmark.

“That was the best thing I’ve had this whole weekend. Thank you,” Cuoco is heard saying to Pelphrey in a video of the moment shared to her stories. “Baby, anything for you,” he responded. “I love you so much.”

The couple had first announced their relationship to the public via an Instagram post in May 2022. In July, Cuoco posted for Pelphrey’s birthday, calling him “the incredible man that saved me in all the ways.”

By the time they made their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards in September, Cuoco was pregnant.

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the 2022 Emmy’s. (Photo: Instagram)

“Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later,” she wrote on a photo of the couple in their red carpet looks shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Story continues

While this is the first time that Cuoco revealed she was pregnant at the event, she previously shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that some last minute alterations were done on the dress just before stepping out.

“It was all long. No leg,” she said of the high-low pink tulle gown, which was initially full-length all around. “They literally cut that dress before I walked out. …Can you imagine the insanity of doing that before I walked out?”

Now, everyone can be in on the likely reason for the last-minute change.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life’s newsletter. Sign up here.