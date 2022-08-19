Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Fall In Love Onscreen – The Hamden Journal

Peacock this week released a more extensive look at its buzzy movie Meet Cute, the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy. The Hamden Journal first reported on the project last June. It hits Peacock on Wednesday, September 21.

The Weed Road Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight — until it becomes clear their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again.

