Kaley Cuoco Movie ‘Role Play’ Adds Connie Nielsen – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Wonder Woman franchise actress is joining the Studiocanal, Picture Company and Amazon Prime Video movie Role Play opposite Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy.

The details of Connie Nielsen’s role are under wraps.

The Thomas Vincent directed pic centers around a married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives.

Seth Owen wrote Role Play. Andrew Baldwin also co-wrote. Brillstein Grey’s George Heller conceived the idea and serves as EP.

Studiocanal is fully financing the Picture Company production which Amazon Prime Video took rights to for the U.S. and many offshore territories.

The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona are producing through their long term deal at Studiocanal. Cuoco is producing through her Yes Norman Productions.

Nielsen plays Queen Hippolyta in such Warner Bros/DC movies as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut.

She starred in the Oscar winning feature Gladiator opposite Russell Crowe.

Nielsen is starring in Viaplay’s The Dreamer which premiered at the 2022 Cannes series. She’s also starring in the feature Ocean Deep directed by Liza Bolton.

Recently, she led AMC’s and Channel 4’s series, Close to Me opposite Christopher Eccleston and appeared in Martha Coolidge’s feature I’ll Find You opposite Stellan Skarsgard.

Other feature credits include Nobody, The Inheritance, Catcher Was a Spy, Nymphomaniac and her TV series include I Am the Night from Patty Jenkins, Boss opposite Kelsey Grammer, and The Following opposite Kevin Bacon, and CBS’ The Good Wife.

She is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, The Artists Partnership and Lichter, Grossman, Nicholas, Adler, Feldman & Clark