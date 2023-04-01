Kaley Cuoco gives birth to her first child with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco welcomes her first child, a daughter named Matilda. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines)

Kaley Cuoco is officially a mom. The Flight Attendant star announced the birth of her daughter Saturday with a sweet Instagram post.

The 37-year-old shared a series of photos of her new baby girl snuggled in a hospital blanket, donning a pink and blue cap with a bow. Cuoco included several photos of her partner Tom Pelphrey and herself holding the baby.

In the caption, Cuoco shared that her daughter was born on Thursday, March 30.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she wrote. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

Cuoco received lots of love in the comments section.

“Ahhhhhhhh baby Matilda!!!!! She is precious!!! Congratulations!!!!!!” commented reality star Stassi Schroeder.

“So happy for you!! Well done Mamma bear,” wrote Flight Attendant co-star Michelle Gomez.

Pelphrey posted more photos of the couple’s new baby on his own Instagram. “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” he shared. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

Cuoco has shared her pregnancy journey with her social media followers for months now.

In November 2022, she posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story, and revealed that she suffered extreme nausea while filming her movie Role Model. Most of the world did not know she was pregnant at the time. She penned a note to her double on the movie, writing, “Remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick?”

In December, the Big Bang Theory alum shared a series of sweet snaps with Pelphrey, showing him kissing and cradling her bump.

Cuoco also posted photos with her bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Story continues

Earlier this month, the actress shared a behind the scenes look at her last photoshoot before becoming a mom.

“Last shoot today before a babe comes! Of course I had to bring miss Opal!”

In the pic, the mom-to-be dons a feather boa and a white dress that hugs her bump. She cuddles her dog, Opal, in one hand.

The last social media post she shared before giving birth was a black and white shot with her partner and all of their dogs.

“Just waitin on their human sister to arrive,” she captioned the pic.