Kaley Cuoco experiences ‘farm life’ with Tom Pelphrey in sweet new pics

Last week, Kaley Cuoco gave us a tease of her new romance with “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey with some great vacation photos, leaving us to wonder: Does this mean they’re truly a couple?

Well, after the pics she posted on her Instagram story late Thursday night, we’re going to say things are looking pretty, pretty solid!

The “Flight Attendant” star, 36, posted a series of photos of herself with Pelphrey, 39, enjoying the great outdoors with several barnyard animals. Labeling it “farm life,” Cuoco shared a picture of them smooching:

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. (Kaleycuoco / Instagram)

They also played around with some goaty pals:

Having a baaaaad old time. (Kaleycuoco / Instagram)

And another sharing a warm hug:

The couple is getting closer. (Kaleycuoco / Instagram)

We can’t quite explain why the time stamp on some of the pictures (look on the lower right) suggests they were taken on May 12, 1998, but since Cuoco would have been 12 at that time, we’re going to say it’s a fun little glitch.

Regardless, these images, along with the pictures from a mountain getaway last week, show the former “Big Bang Theory” star is moving on from her relationship with equestrian husband Karl Cook. The pair separated in September; they’d been married in 2018 after dating for two years.

Cook was Cuoco’s second husband; previously, she’d been married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

But no matter how much fun they seem to be having, don’t expect to hear wedding bells again, at least according to Cuoco.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership,” she told Glamour magazine in April. “But I will never get married again. Absolutely not.”