Kaley Cuoco confirms she’s dating ‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has a new man in her life: Tom Pelphrey.

The Flight Attendant star, 36, has found love again after the end of her second marriage last year. On Tuesday, Cuoco made her relationship with the Ozark actor, 39, Instagram official.

Kaley Cuoco is dating Tom Pelphrey. (Screenshot: Kaley Cuoco via Instagram)

“Life lately,” Cuoco — who filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September — captioned the series of pictures with the quote: “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

There were a few photos of them together in the set, including one of Pelphrey kissing her cheek while she holds his face and smiles.

Pelphrey also shared one of the same images — two Polaroids of them smiling and looking happy and silly together.

He also shared a quote, writing, “But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Cuoco’s many famous friends celebrated her finding love again. Her Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet, who the Big Bang Theory alum credited for helping her through her divorce from Cook, commented on her post, “PURE JOY. You deserve it all my friend. Love you so much.”

Cuoco told Glamour last month that after two failed marriages, she was looking for “a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not.”

She and Cook, an equestrian, announced they were divorcing in September after three years of marriage. She was also married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting. They started dating in 2013, became engaged three months later and married by the end of the year. She filed for divorce in 2015.

Pelphrey was previously in a relationship with actress Jaimie Alexander from 2018 to 2020.