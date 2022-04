Motley Fool

3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.