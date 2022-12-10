Kaitlin Olson Jokes of Husband Rob McElhenney’s Visit with Royals: ‘Take It Easy, Camilla’

king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney

Kaitlin Olson appears to be stirring up some drama for future seasons of The Crown.

The Emmy Award nominee, 47, shared a photo of her husband Rob McElhenney and his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds during their on-field visit with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Friday in Wrexham, North Wales.

“Take it easy, Camilla,” Olson captioned the photo, which showed McElhenney, 45, in deep conversation with Camilla, 75.

Olson and McElhenney tied the knot in 2008 after first starring together on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia when it premiered in 2005. The couple shares sons Axel Lee, 12, and 10½-year-old Leo Grey.

Reynolds, 46, who could be seen in the photo talking to the newly proclaimed King, 74, joked in the comments section: “I tried to pry them apart but I was quickly neutralized by security.”

During their visit to Racecourse Ground stadium, the King and Queen entered the field through Player’s Tunnel for the authentic Wrexham experience, before Reynolds and McElhenney personally escorted them onto the pitch.

The actors bought the third-oldest professional AFC in the world (the oldest in Wales) in November 2020 with the goal of taking the “historic yet struggling” fifth-tier team to the next level, according to FX. The ambitious acquisition inspired their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Charles and Camilla appeared to be in good spirits during the outing, which came a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan premiered on Netflix. In the doc, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detail their lives before they met, their love story and stepping back as senior working royals.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits the platform Thursday.