Kaiko to Provide Deutsche Börse With Crypto Market Data

Cloudflare outage hit crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex and more

A Cloudflare outage on Tuesday knocked out numerous popular web services, including major crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex, and OKX, raising questions about the security of centralized crypto platforms. The CEO of OKX, which saw $1.47 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours, tweeted asking for “web3 alternative in the future” after the company’s website was hit by Cloudflare’s service issues. FTX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, briefly went into the “post-only” trading mode when it became inaccessible during the outage, the firm tweeted.