Kadarius Toney’s amazing punt return sets Super Bowl record, leads to Chiefs TD

Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kadarius Toney didn’t quite find the end zone, but he made Super Bowl history on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver ran a punt back 65 yards early in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, which set the Chiefs up inside the 10-yard line and eventually led them to a touchdown. That return marked the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

The return broke the previous record of a 61-yard return, which was set by Denver’s Jordan Norwood in Super Bowl L.

Toney’s return, which looked like it was sparked by a near-slip on the turf in the beginning, led to a touchdown just three plays later. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a wide open Skyy Moore for a four-yard score, which put them up 35-27.

That scoring drive was their second straight, too, following Toney’s five-yard grab for a touchdown just minutes earlier. Toney was wide open, and strolled into the end zone on his first and only catch of the game at that point.