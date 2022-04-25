Kadarius Toney has been at Giants facility since Saturday

Kadarius Toney in helmet and white jersey close shot

Kadarius Toney caught a lot of heat from New York media and some Giants fans for not being at the team’s voluntary minicamp last week.

And SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Monday that Toney has since shown up to the team’s facility. Talkin’ Giants’ Bobby Skinner reported that Toney has been there since Saturday.

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll emphasized the voluntary part of the minicamp, but noted that Toney wouldn’t be receiving his new playbook until he showed up in person.

Then, a report surfaced that the Giants were trying to shop Toney. Schoen had noted at the NFL Combine that “I don’t think Kadarius is a tradable piece. He’s a good, young player who our coaches really like.”

Toney responded to the trade rumors on Instagram.

Nevertheless, Toney is in the building now, most likely has his new playbook, and is getting acclimated with the new coaching staff. Daboll and Schoen also mentioned how they’ve had “great talks” with Toney despite him not being with the rest of the team initially for the workouts.

Toney’s rookie campaign was filled with injuries and wasn’t by any means smooth sailing right from the start. However, there were flashes of some greatness, like his 189-yard performance in Dallas in Week 5.

He ended the year with 420 yards and 39 receptions, though he didn’t record a touchdown in those 10 games.