Kacey Rohl To Star In ABC Revival Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kacey Rohl is set as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim and Juliana Harkavey.

In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

Rohl will play Sonia Layton, a social justice warrior who works as the office administrator at McKenzie Brackman — but probably has as sharp a legal mind as any of the attorneys on staff.

Underwood, Guggenheim and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

Rohl was selected for the TIFF Rising Stars programme for her film White Lie in 2019, pre-pandemic. She’ll next be seen in Chien Blanc, a remake of the 1982 film by Samuel Fuller. Her previous TV credits include the role of Marina Andrieski in Syfy’s The Magicians, Alena in CW’s Arrow and Abigail Hobbs in NBC’s Hannibal. She’s repped by Gersh and Pacific Artists Management.