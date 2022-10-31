K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Jihan Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy – The Hamden Journal

Lee Jihan, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24.

His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company said in a statement to South Korean news outlets.

Jihan’s career was launched when he was a contestant on the Korean singing competition Produce 101. Shortly thereafter, in 2019, he was cast in the Korean drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

South Korean law enforcement officials are investigating the Saturday night tragedy, which left at least 154 Halloween revelers dead. The incident occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife area. President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a week-long national mourning period.