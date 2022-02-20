Juwan Howard swings at Wisconsin assistant

Things turned ugly immediately after No. 15 Wisconsin’s 77-63 victory over Michigan on Sunday.

In the postgame handshake line, Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard got into a verbal altercation that turned physical when both teams convened near the scorer’s table.

Howard was apparently upset that Gard called multiple timeouts in the final minute of the game when Wisconsin held a big lead. Howard said something to Gard as they shook hands and the situation quickly escalated with both coaches clearly angry.

The two were separated and another Wisconsin assistant began yelling at Howard. That’s when Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, prompting a fracas that also included players.

Here’s what was shown on the CBS broadcast:

What prompted the fight?

The game was close at halftime but Wisconsin was able to build a sizable lead throughout the second half and cruise to a comfortable victory.

With 48 seconds to play and Wisconsin up 76-57, Gard called a timeout to get his starters off the floor and insert his bench players, including several walk-ons, into the game. Michigan was still playing hard and employing a full-court press defense. Wisconsin’s inexperienced players struggled to advance the ball up the floor and turned it over, leading to a Michigan layup.

With 15 seconds to go, Gard called another timeout to make sure the players on the floor could break the press and advance the ball past half-court. No matter the reasoning, that timeout seemed to irk Howard.

Once the game ended, Howard briefly had to compose himself and did not initially join the handshake line. After a few seconds, though, he did, and he had something to say to Gard as they proceeded past one another.

Soon after, the altercation took place.

Juwan Howard will likely be suspended

What happens next? Howard will certainly face a suspension — potentially a multi-game one. Gard could face discipline, too. The Big Ten will scrutinize the video as well to see which players threw punches, which could lead to additional suspensions on both sides.

Wisconsin, which improved to 21-5 overall and 12-4 in Big Ten play with the win, is in the thick of the Big Ten title race. The Badgers are now tied with Purdue and Illinois for first place in the conference. Purdue plays Rutgers later Sunday and could move back into first place. Wisconsin has four regular season games remaining. Next is a trip to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Michigan’s Eli Brooks (55) drives against Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Michigan, meanwhile, dropped to 14-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play with the loss. The Wolverines are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and now could potentially have to play multiple games without their head coach.

Michigan has five regular season games remaining, beginning with a home game against Rutgers on Wednesday.