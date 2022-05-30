Justin Watson‘s signing with the Chiefs was under the radar when he agreed to a one-year, $1.035 million deal Feb. 4. But that was before the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

Watson will get a chance to earn playing time with the Chiefs, something he didn’t see much of in Tampa. He played only 19 special teams snaps, and none on offense, last season as he spent most of the season working his way back from a knee injury.

In five seasons with the Bucs, Watson made 23 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He has 461 career snaps on offense and 666 on special teams in his career.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though, has hit it off with Watson.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise for me,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “That dude can roll. He came down to Texas. I threw with him the first day, and I called (General Manager Brett) Veach and I was like, ‘Wait, how fast is this guy?’ He was running so fast that I was late on my throws.”

The Bucs activated Watson from the physically unable to perform list in late December, and he’s showing the Chiefs that he’s fully healthy now.

Justin Watson has been a “pleasant surprise” for Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk