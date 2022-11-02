Justin Turner could be open to reunion

Justin Turner closeup with Dodgers 2022

Here is the latest free agency and trade buzz surrounding the Mets…

Nov. 1, 10:52 a.m.

Justin Turner, who will become a free agent in the coming days if the Los Angeles Dodgers decline their $16 million club option on him, could be interested in a reunion with the Mets.

After Turner accepted the Roberto Clemente Award on Monday night, he told Mike Puma of The New York Post that he’s “in limbo” as he waits for the Dodgers’ decision.

When Puma suggested Turner could sign with the Mets if he hits free agency, Turner “didn’t hate the idea,” per Puma.

Turner, who is entering his age-38 season, hit .278/.350/.438 with 13 homers and 36 doubles in 128 games for Los Angeles this season.

In nine seasons with the Dodgers, Turner has slashed .296/.375/.490 with 156 home runs while playing mostly third base. In 2022, Turner played 66 games at third and was the DH in 62 others.

The Mets moved on from Turner following the 2013 season after he hit just .256/.326/.370 with eight homers in four seasons with New York.

Oct. 29, 2:33 p.m.

Rather than test the free agency market as one of the top third base options, seven-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado has opted in to the remainder of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Arenado, 31, is now under contract with the Cardinals through the 2027 season.

With Eduardo Escobar struggling for most of the 2022 season, the Mets could look to upgrade at third base this offseason, with other internal candidates including Brett Baty and Luis Guillorme. Had he opted out, Arenado all but certainly would have been on the Mets’ radar as a potential addition.

Oct. 27, 4:14 p.m.

The Colorado Rockies have Brandon Nimmo on their “preliminary list” of free agent targets, reports Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.

Saunders notes that estimates he has seen predict that Nimmo will ink a five-year deal worth roughly $115 or $120 million.

The Mets have interest in retaining Nimmo, who has expressed a desire to return.

Nimmo, who is entering his age-30 season, made $7 million this year during what was his final season of arbitration.

Nimmo hit .274/.367/.433 in 2022 with 16 homers, 30 doubles, and seven triples, and played a terrific center field, where he was in the 91st percentile in Outs Above Average.