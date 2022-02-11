Justin Trudeau promises ‘quick action’ on trucker blockade in call with Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised “quick action” in response to the so-called “Freedom Convoy” blockading a key border crossing on the Michigan border, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

The commitment came during a Friday call between Trudeau and President Biden over ongoing protests against Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods,” Psaki said.

“The President expressed his concern that United States companies and workers are experiencing serious effects, including slowdowns in production, shortened work hours, and plant closures,” Psaki said Friday in a readout of the call.

“The prime minister promised quick action in enforcing the law and the president thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States,” she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media availability about the ongoing protests in Ottawa. AP / Justin Tang

Protestors have closed down the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, for five consecutive days.

Automakers Toyota and Stellantis shut down facilities on the Canadian side of the bridge earlier this week over supply shortages due to the closure.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the reopening of the Ambassador Bridge “imperative.”

“The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs,” she said in a statement Thursday. “It’s hitting paychecks and productions lines. That is unacceptable.”

Biden and Trudeau discussed the impact a convoy of protestors between Canada and the US are having on citizens. AP / Evan Vucci

The protests, initially over COVID requirements for truckers driving across the US – Canadian border, have since become a catch-all for demonstrations against Trudeau’s government and pandemic protections in general.

The nationwide protests have sparked a state of emergency in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, and blocked another border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.