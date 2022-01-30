Justin Trudeau moved to secret location during vax protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were reportedly moved to a secret location Saturday after thousands of protesters descended on the country’s capital to decry COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Trudeau, his wife and their children were relocated from their Ottawa home to the undisclosed location in the capital amid heightened security concerns, sources told CBC.

The prime minister’s itinerary for the day usually states he is in Ottawa if he’s at home, but on Saturday it was changed to say “National Capital Region.” Trudeau has been working remotely and isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID last week.

The move to relocate Trudeau came as the protesters — mostly made up of a huge convoy of truckers — rolled into the city to rail against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29, 2022. LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” initially started as a protest against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, but quickly grew into a mass demonstration against the Canadian government over COVID regulations.

Dozens of trucks were lined up in front of the Parliament buildings by Saturday morning, including some who parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial.

Protestors compared the vaccine mandates to fascism, one truck carried a Confederate flag and many carried expletive-laden signs targeting Trudeau.

The Canadian government is still mandating a closed land border to unvaccinated foreign Nationals. Lori Cappellazzo / POLARIS

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and warn residents to avoid downtown.

A top Parliament security official also advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

The truckers and others were protesting a new rule that took effect on January 15 that requires truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated against COVID.

The Freedom Convoy 2022 started with truckers from across Canada who oppose the vaccine mandate for truckers to be vaccinated to return to Canada. EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

The organizers of the protest have called for the forceful elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates — and some called for the removal of Trudeau.