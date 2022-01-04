Justin Trudeau flashes tattoo while receiving COVID booster

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed off his shoulder tattoo when getting his COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, one day before additional pandemic restrictions take effect in the country’s most populous province.

A masked Trudeau was filmed receiving the shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa five months after he announced the government had obtained enough booster shots for every Canadian.

“When it comes to vaccines, we’re ready to finish the job. We’ve already delivered enough vaccines for every eligible Canadian, but we can’t stop there,” he tweeted in August. “We have secured enough booster shots for every Canadian, and we’ll follow the advice of experts to make them available for free when they are needed.”

Trudeau’s tattoo — which he described in 2012 as a depiction of “planet Earth inside a Haida raven” — was clearly visible as the PM got jabbed.

Additional pandemic restrictions will take effect in Ontario Wednesday. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

The prime minister received his first shot of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine in late April 2021. He has repeatedly touted the country’s approved vaccines as well as restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Ontario will see several new restrictions go into effect to combat the rapidly spreading — though less dangerous — Omicron variant, according to a list compiled by CTV News Toronto.

Province residents must reduce their social gatherings to five people when indoors and 10 people when outside, a rule that affects organized public events.

Justin Trudeau received his first shot of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine in late April 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Unless employees are required to be on-site to do their jobs, businesses and organizations will be urged to ensure all employees work remotely.

Likewise, the gathering size for indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services will now be limited to 50 percent venue capacity. If such events are held outdoors, attendees will have to maintain two meters (approximately 6.5 feet) of physical distance.

Shopping centers, personal care services and libraries will also be required to only admit 50 percent capacity.

Mirroring restrictions put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, indoor dining will not be permitted and Ontario residents looking to “eat out” must rely on restricted outdoor dining, takeout, drive-through or delivery.

Ontario children are back to remote learning on Wednesday and will remain at home until at least Jan. 17. School buildings will, however, remain open for child care operations and in-person instruction for special-needs students.

Justin Trudeau received the shot five months after he announced the government had obtained enough booster shots for every Canadian. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

The strict restrictions are also stretching into medicine, as hospitals and regulated health professionals will be instructed to pause all non-urgent surgeries and procedures.