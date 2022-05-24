Justin Thomas shouts out Nick Saban, takes shot at Jimbo Fisher after winning PGA Championship

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is on top of the gold world after winning the 2022 PGA Championship in dramatic fashion.

Today, Thomas was interviewed on Sirius/XM radio about the win and he was asked about Nick Saban’s ’24 hour’ rule, where Saban allows his players to celebrate a win for 24 hours before moving on and focusing on their next opponent.

Thomas mentions that he keeps the same mentality Saban preaches and is celebrating for the time being, but is already looking ahead to his next competition, which will take place next week.

He also mentions, totally unprompted, that he doesn’t know if Jimbo Fisher keeps the same rule. Thomas stated, “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is. I guess he’s got to win something first before he figures out his rule.”

This comes just days after Saban singled out Texas A&M as a program that “bought” players from the 2022 recruiting cycle, to which Fisher responded by denying all sorts of allegations that were never made.

