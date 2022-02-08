In his first year with the Marquette men’s basketball program after transferring from Maryland, Darryl Morsell has found comfort and familiarity in the presence of Justin Lewis, another Baltimore resident. The 22-year-old Morsell said his relationship with the 19-year-old Lewis reminds him of his link with former Terp center and 21-year-old Jalen Smith, another Baltimore product now playing for the Phoenix Suns.

“They are both young. So I just try to lead in a way of maturity. I just try to lead by example,” said Morsell, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate. “I talk to them because there’s a lot of stuff that they’ve experienced that I haven’t been through. So I just try to lead through my experience. And give credit to them because they also have taken me in as a big bro figure. It’s not too hard to help them out when they’re willing to accept it and they’re open to it.”

Lewis, a Poly graduate, agreed, but pointed out that at 6 feet, 7 inches and 245 pounds, he is larger than the 6-5, 205-pound Morsell.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m big bro, you know?” Lewis quipped. “But it’s just great having him on the team.”

The No. 18 Golden Eagles have been the biggest beneficiary of the Morsell-Lewis dynamic. This winter, Lewis, a redshirt freshman swingman, and Morsell, a graduate student shooting guard, rank first and second on the team in points (16.6 and 13.5 points per game, respectively), first and fourth in rebounds (7.9 and 3.5), third and second in total assists (39 and 58), and second and fourth in overall steals (29 and 24), respectively. The duo has played a significant role in Marquette (16-7 overall, 8-4 Big East) defeating six ranked opponents, including a season sweep of No. 15 Villanova for the first time since 2012.

“It’s something we’ve dreamed of,” Morsell said. “Growing up in Baltimore, it’s sometimes hard. You see a lot of people not make it as far as we do even though they had the same aspirations. So just to see somebody else with a similar background have the same success, we can feed off of each other because we relate.”

In four years at Maryland, Morsell started 108 of 126 games, averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds, and was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year last season before entering his name in the NBA draft and the transfer portal. After pulling out of the draft, he announced on June 28 that he was transferring to Marquette.

Morsell said joining the Golden Eagles was an opportunity for him to mature as a player and a person.

“This year has been a year of growth — about me growing into my game and me just growing into the man I’m trying to become,” he said. “I’ve been around the right people that have allowed me to grow and have given me the appropriate confidence to play as well as I’ve been playing.”

Swayed in part by the presence of former Terps assistant coach DeAndre Haynes, who is a member of coach Shaka Smart’s staff with the Golden Eagles, Morsell also credited Lewis with reaching out to him and lobbying Smart to recruit Morsell.

“I felt like it was a no-brainer,” Lewis said. “We’re both guys that want to win, we’re from the same city, we played for the same program [AAU’s Team Melo], we’re both guards. So why not do something special at Marquette?”

Lewis has been the catalyst for the Golden Eagles, leading them in points nine times and rebounds 16 times. While working on his shooting stroke in the offseason, Lewis said he has been concentrating on fortifying his mental approach.

“The most important thing for me is staying locked in on my team,” he said. “I know that I’m not necessarily going to have a good night every night. But if I kind of focus on my team and make the right winning plays within, we’re going to come out on top. … I just don’t want to get satisfied or complacent. I just want to keep raising the bar.”

Smart said Lewis is playing like a Big East Player of the Year and could lock up that honor as long as Marquette can continue to succeed.

“The reality is, winning creates great things for everyone, and Justin Lewis, who just walked into my office, he’s Example A of that,” Smart said after Marquette’s 83-73 win against Villanova on Thursday. “If we can find a way somehow to win this league — obviously, we’ve got some work to do, and somebody’s got to beat Providence because we don’t play them again — Justin Lewis would be the Big East Player of the Year. That’s how that works. If you win, positive things come out of that.”

If Lewis is Batman, Morsell has been a capable Robin who has paced the team in points six times and rebounds twice. While scoring almost five points more than his career average, Morsell said he yearns to be a greater contributor.

“I’ve always wanted more for myself,” he said. “So even with these numbers, I feel like there are plays that I can make or buckets that I feel like I should score that I missed. This whole year has just been about me focusing on my confidence, just being confident in my game and trusting the work that I put in and just having the right people around me.”

Smart raved about Morsell’s ability to defend smaller, quicker guards on the perimeter and larger, stronger forwards in the post, calling him a “Swiss Army knife.” On a 15-player roster with six freshmen and four redshirt freshmen, Morsell’s experience is another asset.

“Darryl, he’s a grown man,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of young men on our team that are emerging and developing and are going to be good players and are good players now. But there’s something about having someone that’s grown and gives you a sense of assuredness out there on both ends of the floor.”

As much as he has enjoyed his stay with the Golden Eagles, Morsell said he still keeps in touch with current Terps such as Eric Ayala and Hakim Hart and empathized with them during a turbulent winter that includes the departure of coach Mark Turgeon and an 11-12 record to dip below .500 for the first time this late in a season since 1993.

“This year has been kind of rough for them,” Morsell acknowledged. “I really couldn’t tell you what’s going on there because I’m trying to focus on what I have with my team right now. But I talked to the other guys when all of that stuff happened with Coach Turgeon and tried to talk to them and just give them confidence. I just told them that certain things happen for a reason, and this might be a door closing, but something opening up, too, for them. I was just trying to be that comforting figure for them.”

Rosier times await Lewis and Morsell as Marquette ranks third in the Big East behind only No. 11 Providence (20-2, 10-1) and Villanova (17-6, 10-3). Not being able to share their success with family and friends in Baltimore is perhaps the biggest drawback, but Morsell said he and Lewis understood the assignment.

“We’re both away from there for a reason,” he said. “We left Baltimore to see our dreams accomplished with certain goals. … I miss the seafood a little bit. But basketball will make up for it.”

Lewis said the duo is intent on representing Baltimore well.

“I know we’re making our city proud and our families proud,” he said. “So it just feels good.”

NO. 18 [email protected] 24 CONNECTICUT

Today, 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1