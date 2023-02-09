Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa win big for their dominant seasons

PHOENIX — It takes a lot for a receiver to beat a quarterback for a major award.

Justin Jefferson’s season couldn’t be denied, however.

Jefferson, the record-setting receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, took home the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award at the annual NFL Honors, which was held at Symphony Hall inside the Phoenix Convention Center.

“More to come,” Jefferson said as he accepted the award. “More to come.”

The NFL presents its top awards, including MVP at the end of the show, from the regular season at NFL Honors. Here are the awards (this post will be updated through the show):

Offensive Player of the Year: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

The finalists were Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts. Mahomes is the likely MVP but it has become rare for one player to win MVP and OPOY.

Jefferson was a great choice for the top offensive player. He led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards. Jefferson is the third receiver in the past four years to win OPOY. Michael Thomas won at the end of the 2019 season, then running back Derrick Henry took the award in 2020 before Cooper Kupp and Jefferson won the the last two.

“It has been amazing and I’m going to keep getting better and better,” Jefferson said backstage.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Bosa didn’t lead from wire to wire. Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys was the early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. But by the end of the season, Bosa had blown past him and everyone else.

Bosa had 18.5 sacks and had an absolutely dominant season for the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Bosa adds this trophy to his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, which he won after being the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft. Bosa missed most of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL, but bounced back to become the best defensive player in football in 2022.

“If you stay the course and you believe in yourself and take it one day at a time, there’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bosa said as he accepted the award.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers got in the conversation after the 49ers won all five of his starts late in the season. But it was too late to beat out Wilson, who had a remarkable season for the New York Jets after he was the 10th pick of the draft. Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

The Jets had a pretty good draft. Garrett Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Gardner took the defensive award. Both were top-10 picks for the draft and a second-round pick, rookie Breece Hall, would have been a candidate for OROY if he didn’t injure his knee.

Gardner had a remarkable season after he was the fourth pick of the draft. He led the NFL with 20 pass breakups and had two interceptions while having stellar coverage against some of the league’s top receivers.