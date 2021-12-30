Justin Jefferson hasn’t talked to Mike Zimmer since his postgame comments

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has not talked to coach Mike Zimmer since he sounded off after Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams. But Jefferson saw the clip of Zimmer characterizing Jefferson’s comments as “frustration.”

Jefferson agreed, but he didn’t back down from his assertion that the Vikings lacked energy.

“Nah,” Jefferson said when asked if he and Zimmer had talked, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I had seen his little interview, though, but, yeah, I agree with him, just being frustrated. I definitely don’t feel like we had enough energy that we should’ve had, especially going against a team like that. We got to run off that energy, that high motor, that tempo. I felt like we were lacking that. We didn’t really talk about that too much. (Zimmer) knows me as a person, knows who I am, and know I won’t say anything to hurt the team or hurt anybody.”

A lack of energy in any game is a problem, but lacking energy in a Week 16 game during a playoff race is inexcusable. The Vikings now are eighth in the NFC’s postseason playoff picture, a game behind the Eagles and 49ers.

Jefferson also questioned the play calling in the red zone Sunday.

The Vikings scored only two touchdowns on five red zone trips against the Rams, with Jefferson getting one target inside the 20. He caught a 5-yard pass.

Jefferson’s 20 targets in the red zone this season are tied for fifth among NFL receivers but 14 behind NFL leader Cooper Kupp. Jefferson has 11 catches for 101 yards and seven touchdowns in the red zone this season.

