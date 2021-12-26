Justin Jefferson breaks Odell Beckham Jr’s record

In 2015, Odell Beckham Jr. set the standard for receiving production in a player’s first two seasons.

On Sunday, he watched from the sideline as Justin Jefferson broke his mark. With his third catch against the Los Angeles Rams early in the third quarter, Jefferson tallied the 2,758th receiving yard of his young NFL career. The Minnesota Vikings receiver did so while beating All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a route over the middle.

The tally is the most by any receiver in NFL history through his first two seasons, breaking the mark of 2,755 set by Beckham from 2014-15. Jefferson totaled 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie and is on pace to blow past that tally with two games left in the regular season.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 26: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Tyler Higbee #89 after scoring a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Not to be upstaged, Beckham didn’t allow his record to fall without a response. With the Rams leading 20-13 and threatening to score again early in the fourth quarter, Beckham broke free in the back of the end zone on a third-and-6 play from the Minnesota 7-yard line. Stafford found him in the right corner for a touchdown to extend the Rams lead to 27-13.

Beckham commenced to celebrate with the Griddy dance. If you’re, not familiar, the Griddy is Jefferson’s signature touchdown celebration.

Beckham’s touchdown was his fourth in six games since joining the Rams midseason. It helped the Rams to a 30-23 win to improve to 11-4 and deliver a big blow to the now 7-8 Vikings’ playoff hopes.