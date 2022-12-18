Justin Fields turns 2nd-and-27 near sack into unreal run to set up touchdown

Justin Fields put on a dazzling display against the Eagles. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bears are having a miserable season.

But there’s one big reason to smile in Chicago. His name is Justin Fields. The second-year quarterback continued his breakout season on Sunday with one of the more remarkable runs you’ll ever see on a football field.

With Chicago facing second-and-27 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears looked primed for more lost yardage when linebacker Haason Reddick got a hold of Fields in the backfield. Fields had other ideas. He slipped out of Reddick’s grasp then sprinted toward the left sideline with open field in front of him. He then juked past linebacker T.J. Edwards and ran past the first down marker. He wasn’t done.

Fields evaded two more Eagles defenders then spun out of an attempted tackle by cornerback James Bradberry and into the end zone for what looked like a 48-yard touchdown.

Sadly for Fields, replay showed that he stepped out of bounds at the 9-yard line. The score was negated. But David Montgomery took it in for a nine-yard touchdown run on the next play.

It was an electric play, the kind of which has made Fields the most dangerous running quarterback in football on a Bears team that leads the NFL in rushing. And he isn’t just the game’s most productive running quarterback. He’s one of football’s best runners, period. He entered Sunday as the NFL’s ninth leading rusher with 905 yards while averaging a league-best 7.1 yards per attempt.

He’s registering with advanced metrics as well. Per NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Fields had a less-than 1% chance of gaining a first down on the play.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Fields’ breakout hasn’t made an impact in the standings. Chicago entered Sunday in last place in the NFC North with a 3-10 record. But he’s given the Bears something they haven’t had in a long time — hope at quarterback. If Chicago hits on its stash of draft picks, that hope could extend to contention in the NFC North.