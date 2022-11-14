Justin Fields, fantasy football’s newest star, makes case to be the overall QB1 rest of season

Justin Fields was the top-scoring fantasy QB for the second week in a row, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record 100 rush yards with two TD passes and runs in the same game Sunday. He now also has the most rush yards over a five-game span in the Super Bowl era. Fields injured a Detroit defender during his first touchdown run, and his second went for 67 yards. Fields remains a work in progress as an NFL passer, but he’s quickly become a fantasy monster with so much rushing (and recognizing a fantasy QB’s best friend is often throwing a pick-six). It’s a nice setup for fantasy value with a horrible Chicago defense and Chase Claypool eventually becoming a bigger part of the offense (although a missed extra point Sunday likely cost a bunch of fantasy stats in overtime). Given his unique rushing volume, Fields has an argument to be ranked as fantasy’s No. 1 QB over the rest of the season.

Cole Kmet has five touchdowns over the last three games and has emerged as a must fantasy start at the thinnest position … Justin Jackson had more yards from scrimmage than D’Andre Swift, who saw just 30.5% of the snaps in yet another disappointing performance … Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded his season-high in catches (10) and yards (119) and has a healthy 40.8% target share over two games since TJ Hockenson was traded … This marked Dan Campbell’s first road win of his coaching career.

Justin Fields is still a work in progress as a passer, but his running ability has already made him a fantasy star.

Rachaad White got the start and became this week’s biggest waiver wire priority (available in 56% of Yahoo leagues) after Leonard Fournette left with a hip pointer. Tampa Bay’s offense has shown signs of life lately, and White is a plenty capable receiver despite seeing no targets Sunday … Tom Brady got 8.9 YPA against an emerging Seattle defense that entered allowing the fewest yards per play over the last four weeks, although his streak of consecutive passes without an interception ended just three passes shy of Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record. Brady also claims he would’ve caught a touchdown if not for slipping … Kenneth Walker’s work as a receiver was encouraging, and it’s worth noting the Bucs appear to be far tougher to run against when Akiem Hicksis available.

It wasn’t clear if Josh Allen was starting until just before kickoff, and the end of the game of the year was even wilder. Dalvin Cook dropped a sure touchdown on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter, although Minnesota got another chance thanks to an offsides penalty but was stopped at the goal line. One play later the Vikings’ defense scored on a fumbled snap, and the Bills needed just 40 seconds to get a field goal to send it to overtime. It ultimately ended with Allen’s second interception of the game in the end zone. Allen deserves a ton of credit for playing through his elbow injury, but his 10 picks are the most in the NFL this season … Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns and lost a fumble in the first half alone, while Buffalo somehow hasn’t scored a second-half touchdown since Week 6.

Stefon Diggs made a terrific one-handed grab, but Justin Jefferson countered with one of the greatest catches of all time. Jefferson was fantasy’s No. 3 WR this week but recorded an NFL season-high receiving 193 yards in arguably 2022’s best performance by a wideout … Kirk Cousins finished as the QB15 this week (you can’t make this stuff up!).

Patrick Mahomes got 9.5 YPA, tossed a TD to four different receivers and finished as the No. 2 fantasy QB this week in yet another dominant outing … Kadarius Toney saw a 29% target per route run rate and could see more volume moving forward with JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving after a scary hit to the head … Clyde Edwards-Helaire played four snaps and saw zero touches Sunday. I’m beginning to think Kansas City regrets drafting him over Jonathan Taylor … The Jaguars executed a successful onside kick to open the game but suffered twice as many missed field goals (two) in the first half alone than they had missed previously all season long. The 3-7 Jaguars hadn’t lost a game by more than one score this season before Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa posted his third straight game with a 3:0 TD:INT ratio and at least a 135.0 Passer Rating and continues to lead the NFL in YPA. Somehow Tua was a top-three fantasy QB while both Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert were top-10 fantasy backs this week. Wilson played more than twice as many snaps as Mostert, ran nearly twice as many routes and appears to be a must fantasy start moving forward … While his matchup looked highly favorable on paper, Amari Cooper’s gigantic splits continued with another dud on the road … Nick Chubb is so good … Miami went for it on fourth down at their own 36-yard line with more than nine minutes remaining in the first quarter, as Mike McDaniel continues to impress.

Daniel Jones finished with the highest Passer Rating in any game this season, while Saquon Barkley recorded a career-high 35 carries during the first game in which the 7-2 Giants didn’t trail this season … Brandin Cooks had a TD catch nullified by a holding penalty, and Davis Mills was picked off the next play. Nico Collins led Houston with 10 targets and needs to be added in the 87% of Yahoo fantasy leagues in which he remains available … Kenny Golladay committed an awful drop that killed a drive and was benched afterward. Kenny G’s salary cap hit is $21 million this season. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton ($1 million cap hit) did this.

Chris Olave had his quietest game of the season despite facing a Pittsburgh defense that entered allowing the most fantasy points to receivers. The return of Jarvis Landry for New Orleans and TJ Watt for Pittsburgh contributed, but New Orleans’ shaky QB play remains the main issue for the impressive rookie wideout … Najee Harris had his best rushing performance of the season, although George Pickens and Kenny Pickett stole goal-line scores … Pat Freiermuth had a quiet game but led the Steelers in targets, was facing a defense that’s been the toughest against tight ends this season and will benefit from Chase Claypool leaving moving forward.

Jerry Jeudy suffered an ankle injury and exited after the first play from scrimmage. Jaylen Virgil got the same number of receiving yards as Courtland Sutton on 10 fewer targets, although the latter pulled down a nice one-handed grab. Sutton’s fantasy value would get a nice boost should Jeudy miss time … Russell Wilson missed an open Greg Dulcich for a would-be long gain, while Melvin Gordon suffered a bad drop during a screen attempt. It’s absolutely wild how poorly Wilson has played this season … Treylon Burks had encouraging usage during his return to action. Burks is available in 80% of Yahoo leagues, and Tennessee is attempting forward passes again with Ryan Tannehill back.

Jeff Saturday won the battle between two of the league’s most embattled coaching staffs, thanks to the returns of Jonathan Taylor and Matt Ryan. Taylor was the No. 1 fantasy back and played 100% of the snaps during his first game ever without Nyheim Hines. He looks like a top-five RB again moving forward … Josh Jacobs has scored six of his seven touchdowns at home despite playing more road games this season … Derek Carr got emotional after the game, and the move from coach Rich Bisaccia to Josh McDaniels looks increasingly bad in hindsight.

Offense unexpectedly exploded in a game that was scoreless after the first quarter in an outdoors matchup with a modest total. Aaron Jones and Tony Pollard both finished as top-10 fantasy backs, while Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers were top-10 QBs. Dalton Schultz was a top-three tight end, while CeeDee Lamb and Christian Watson were the top-two WRs of the week. Lamb saw more targets than he had over his previous two games combined and benefitted from a rare poor defensive game by Dallas. The super athletic Watson pulled down three touchdowns on just four catches. The rookie is available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues and is a must add in all formats with Romeo Doubs sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. If you miss out on Rachaad White, Watson is a real nice secondary FAB target this week … Rodgers had a season-high three touchdown tosses on a season-low 20 pass attempts.

Cooper Kupp was quieted by Arizona for their fourth straight matchup, posting negative yards before leaving with an ankle injury. There’s no one who obviously benefits in a Rams offense that entered getting the fewest yards per play in the NFL … James Conner is a rare true every-down back who can be treated as a top-12 RB down the stretch. Colt McCoy kept the fantasy values afloat for DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore by targeting them 27 times.

Elijah Mitchell saw 19 touches and more carries than Christian McCaffrey during his first action since suffering a knee injury in Week 1, and a real timeshare should be expected moving forward. That said, CMC also saw 20 opportunities and finished as a top-12 fantasy back. Mitchell nearly scored a goal-line touchdown late, watched Jimmy Garoppolo steal a one-yard score earlier and is available in more than 40% of Yahoo leagues. McCaffrey becomes more a top-five back than the clear fantasy RB1, while Mitchell becomes a flex option now that he’s healthy …

Brandon Aiyuk dropped a touchdown and lost a fumble but led SF in targets, catches and receiving yards. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel had just 24 receiving yards and fewer carries than Garoppolo during his return to action … DeAndre Carter had LA’s best fantasy game, as San Francisco continues to struggle covering the slot … Justin Herbert hasn’t topped 5.7 YPA and has been picked off in four straight games. The injuries to the Chargers (including Herbert’s ribs) have been brutal … Jimmy G is 10-2 during starts in which he’s failed to throw a touchdown in his career.

