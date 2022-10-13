Justin Fields declares war on the Commanders

One week after Colts-Broncos, the theory that the universe never gives us more than we can handle will be tested by a “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. Here are three player props from BetMGM that I’m manifesting for tonight’s game:

Justin Fields longest passing completion over 32.5 yards (-115)

Washington has been running the Paul Revere defense, concentrating on the land (sixth in rushing success rate) and sea (no yards surrendered via the water thus far) and giving zero consideration to air attacks. The Commanders allow the third-most yards per completion (12.2) and have given up a completion of at least 45 yards in every game this season. Deep shots are the best weapon in Fields’ arsenal and tonight’s game will be the perfect time to deploy them. Fields has cashed this prop in three of five outings.

Darnell Mooney over 44.5 receiving yards (-115)

When Fields moonshots a ball, it’s usually Mooney on the other end of it. After recording just 27 receiving yards through Chicago’s first three games, he’s gone over this prop in each of his last two. The Commanders are surrendering the fourth-most yards to receivers and have allowed four of the WR1’s they’ve faced to eclipse 85 receiving yards. Eight opposing wideouts have hit this mark against the Commanders.

Brian Robinson Jr. over 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

Opponents are gashing the Bears for 170 rushing yards per contest. Since the monsoon game, Chicago has allowed every RB1 they’ve faced to gain at least 80 yards on the ground. Robinson was given three times as many carries as Antonio Gibson in his first game back from being shot. In light of Commanders QB Carson Wentz dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder and knowing how Ron Rivera feels about his quarterback situation, we may see Washington lean on the running game more tonight.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, CBS Sports, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).