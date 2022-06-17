Justin Bieber Postpones U.S. Leg of Justice World Tour as He Battles Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour less than a week after revealing his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” reads a statement on the official Instagram account for the Justice World Tour.

Regarding the “Peaches” singer’s health condition, the statement said Bieber — who previously postponed two shows in New York City — “continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Tour promoter AEG Presents did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The caption of the post read, “With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the #justicetour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery🤍 we are always here cheering you on @justinbieber.”

Details on rescheduled U.S. dates will be made public shortly, according to the statement.

Bieber, 28, first opened up about his diagnosis on June 10. In addition to facial paralysis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause hearing loss and requires prompt treatment so it does not become permanent.

“Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he began.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he continued before he winked his other eye. “I can’t smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face.”

He then addressed his fans who were “frustrated” about the postponement of his upcoming performances.

“I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he explained. “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

“But in the meantime,” he added as he tried to smile. “This isn’t it. I got to get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

He thanked fans for their support and vowed he was doing all he can to “get better.”

Bieber’s video came shortly after his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 25, was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple is dealing with a lot, but are by each other’s side amid their recent health issues.

“Between Hailey’s health scare earlier this year and now this, it’s a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well,” the insider said. “Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him.”

Added the source: “They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can’t wait to recover and continue working.”