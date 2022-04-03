Justin Bieber Is Swimming In Oversized Grammys Suit, And Twitter Has Some Notes

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Johnny Nunez via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber, who is up for eight Grammy Awards during Sunday night’s ceremony, hit the red carpet in an oversized suit — and Twitter users have some serious thoughts.

With his wife Hailey Bieber by his side, the “Peaches” singer showcased some adorable PDA on the carpet.

Bieber is up for Album of the Year for “Justice,” facing off against Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and others.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the singer’s award show ensemble.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

