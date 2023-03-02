Justin Bieber cancels all remaining Justice tour dates after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber had seven UK number one singles including Sorry and What Do You Mean?

Justin Bieber has cancelled all of the remaining dates of his Justice world tour, following health issues.

The 29-year-old singer had postponed the tour several times, telling fans last summer that he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

He said in September 2022 that he wanted to make his “health a priority”.

The tour’s official Twitter page posted on Tuesday that ticket holders would automatically receive a refund.

The Canadian had been due to play shows in the US, Australia and Europe, including a Manchester date originally planned in for this Saturday (4 March).

However some of his fans have previously expressed their dismay about not receiving refunds for postponed dates on the now-scrapped tour, which has reportedly grossed $55m (£46m).

No official reason has been given as-yet for the cancellation.

Fan reaction

Cade Harper, 23 from Aberdeen, who got tickets in November 2021 as a Christmas gift from a family member, told BBC News: “I’m sad he has cancelled but his health comes first and I totally understand.

“I just wish he didn’t say it was only postponed. This would have been my second time seeing him as I have already seen him in Glasgow for the Purpose tour so I was looking forward to seeing him in my home town in Aberdeen.”

Bieber took a total break from music in 2019 to focus on his mental health.

The Grammy-winning performer’s latest album, featuring the likes of Burna Boy, Chance the Rapper and Khalid, reached number one in the US and number two in the UK chart in 2021.

But he said that subsequent shows in Europe had “taken a real toll on me” and that he needed more time to “rest and get better”.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Bieber revealed the effects of his facial paralysis in June 2022, and has only performed live half a dozen times or so since

RHS is when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone’s ears, resulting in paralysis of parts of the face.

It cannot be passed from one person to another, but it is a complication from shingles, which is linked to the chickenpox virus that many people can get when they’re children.

According to the charity Facial Palsy UK, if the immune system becomes depressed and is less able to fight off infection, the body can become vulnerable to a reactivation of the chickenpox virus.

It says stress is often a trigger as it can weaken the immune system, and people who are stressed are more likely to suffer from infections.