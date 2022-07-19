Justin Bieber Announces Return of the Justice World Tour After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

The Justice World Tour is back! On Tuesday (July 19), Justin Bieber announced the show would once again hit the road via the tour’s official social media channels after postponing multiple shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

“‼️#JusticeTour‼️ @justinbieber will start his tour again at the end of July…happy to see you well & can’t wait to see you on stage JB! #BIEBERISBACK,” the caption read, while the post itself added that the tour will kick off again at the Lucca Festival in Lucca, Italy, on July 31.

After playing a number of European festivals over the summer, the pop star will then head to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Details on Bieber’s postponed string of shows in the U.S. will be announced later.

The “Peaches” crooner revealed in a video in early June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, a condition that is caused by the same virus that causes the chickenpox. Facial paralysis, which the pop star experienced, and hearing loss are potential complications. As such, he was unable to perform and postponed all of his appearances throughout the rest of June and much of July, affecting 14 shows scheduled in Toronto; Washington, D.C.; New York; Boston, and more.

While he’s stayed under the radar in the weeks since sharing his diagnosis, both wife Hailey Bieber and one-time mentor Usher have given updates on the pop star’s health, with the latter recently confirming earlier this week that Bieber was “doing great.”

“Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family,” Usher told Extra.

Check out the Justice World Tour announcement below.

