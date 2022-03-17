Justin Bieber addresses wife Hailey Bieber’s hospitalization

Justin Bieber opens up about Hailey Bieber’s health scare. (Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Justin Bieber addressed wife Hailey Bieber’s recent health scare for the first time. During Wednesday’s concert stop in Denver, the singer talked about how “life randomly throws you curve balls.”

“You know, we can’t really control much,” Justin told the crowd. “Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife… she’s OK, she’s good.”

Hailey was hospitalized last week after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.” Doctors found a blood clot in her brain.

“It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary,” Justin continued, “but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

Hailey opened up about her medical emergency on social media.

“I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” the 25-year-old model revealed over the weekend.

Hailey called the experience one of the “scariest moments” she had ever been through, but on Saturday, the was “home now and doing well.”

A source told People earlier this week that Justin was having a hard time after the scare.

“Hailey doesn’t want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them,” an insider said.

“Justin is still very worried,” the source added. “He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests.”

Justin, who recently recovered from COVID-19, apparently texted “everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray” for Hailey.

“He never left her side,” another insider told People. “He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available.”