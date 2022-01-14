‘Justified’ Revival Set at FX With Timothy Olyphant Returning

A revival of “Justified” has been ordered to series at FX, with Timothy Olyphant set to reprise the role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Variety exclusively reported that the project was in the works in March 2021. The new iteration of the drama series is inspired by the Elmore Leonard novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who appeared in several of the author’s novels and the novella “Fire in the Hole,” the latter of which served as the basis for “Justified.”

Officially titled “Justified: City Primeval,” the new show picks up with Givens eight years after he left Kentucky behind. He now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on the new series, with Dinner directing. Olyphant will executive produce in addition to starring. “Justified” creator Graham Yost executive produces along with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano, with Elmore and Provenzano also writing for the show. Walter Mosley is consulting producer, while V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis and Ingrid Escajeda are writers. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions. Sony originally produced “Justified.”

“’Justified’ was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

“Justified” ultimately aired six seasons and 78 episodes on FX from 2010-2015. The show was a critical hit from the outset, netting eight Emmy nominations across its six seasons, including one for Olyphant for best actor in a drama in 2011. Character actress Margo Martindale took home an Emmy for best guest actress in a drama in 2011, while Jeremy Davies got one for best guest actor in 2012. The show also won a Peabody Award in 2011.

“When ‘Justified’ concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” said Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter. “The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX.”

This now marks the second time Olyphant has returned to a lawman character in the past few years. In 2019, HBO released a two-hour “Deadwood” movie followup, with Olyphant reprising the role of Seth Bullock. He also appeared as the character Cobb Vanth in Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” who was referred to as “The Marshall.”

