Justice Dept. sues Trump adviser Peter Navarro over White House records

NextShark

Japanese author behind ‘Bullet Train’ responds to whitewashing criticism: The characters are ‘not real people’

Japanese novelist Kotaro Isaka recently responded to backlash against the decision to cast non-Japanese actors in “Bullet Train,” the Hollywood adaptation of his 2010 novel “Maria Beetle.” David Innoue, the executive director of the Japanese American Citizens League, claimed that the casting for the Brad Pitt-led thriller is an act of “whitewashing,” or casting white characters in non-white roles, which undermines the film’s cultural inspirations. “This is a story based around what were originally Japanese characters and it remains set in Japan,” Innoue told AsAmNews.