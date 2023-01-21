Justice Department finds 6 more classified documents in search of Biden’s home

Federal investigators found more classified materials during a search of President Biden’s Delaware home — with some dating back to his years in the Senate, Biden’s lawyer announced Saturday.

Bob Bauer, Biden’s newly acquired personal lawyer, said the Justice Department took six documents marked classified and some of Biden’s notes during a Friday search that lasted 13 hours.

The department “took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bauer said in a statement.

Biden knew the Justice Department was coming to search through his Wilmington home, Bauer said, but neither the President nor the First Lady was present for the probe.

His lawyers and White House team witnessed investigators conduct a “thorough search” of the residence, Bauer said.

Attorneys for Biden first found 10 pieces of classified materials at the Penn Biden Center in DC six days before the midterm elections. More sensitive materials were uncovered at the president’s Wilmington, Del., home, where Hunter frequently stayed.

The contents of the newly discovered documents, as well as the previously recovered material, remain unknown.

The White House was elusive Friday about why Biden was spending his weekend at his Rehoboth Beach, located 90 minutes away from where the Justice Department was rifling through his Wilmington home.

When asked if his weekend trip was related to the classified documents scandal, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre only said Biden “often travels to Delaware on the weekend. I don’t have anything else to share.”

Bauer said Saturday, however, the President had sent his personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office to oversee the “thorough search,” the lawyer said

Biden’s personal attorneys had already scoured the Rehoboth Beach home for official records but reportedly found nothing.

The probe comes just one week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s mishandling of the classified materials.

An image taken at the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden said that he had “no regrets” about keeping the discovery of mishandled classified documents.



The investigation is certain to provide grist to GOP-led congressional probes into the president and his scandal-riddled son, Hunter — and complicate the president’s bid for a second term in 2024, insiders told The Post.

Biden, who admitted Thursday to filing the documents “in the wrong place,” had concealed the discovery in November while simultaneously slamming former President Donald Trump for the same crime, calling the Republican “irresponsible” for keeping classified material in his Mar-A-Lago home.

But the president said he had “no regrets” for keeping the discovery in his own home a secret.

Last week, former President Trump complained about a double standard, because the feds had searched his property for documents but not Biden’s.

Trump claimed his Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago, was better secured than the president’s, especially because the classified documents were found in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage.

With Post Wires